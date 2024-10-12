Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 80,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,765. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

