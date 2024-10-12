Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €37.58 ($41.30) and last traded at €38.11 ($41.88). Approximately 1,448,506 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.20 ($41.98).

Deutsche Post Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.94.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

