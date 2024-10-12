DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lessened by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,076.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,626 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 189.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,471,000 after buying an additional 435,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,221,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $169,380,000 after acquiring an additional 306,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $31,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $69.21. 3,942,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

