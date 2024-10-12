Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,332,000 after buying an additional 3,172,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,393,000.

DFUV opened at $42.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

