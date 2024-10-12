Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after buying an additional 3,172,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,393,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

