Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 12.00% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

GGLS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,449. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.