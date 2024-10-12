Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.44, but opened at $41.14. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 5,043,833 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $234,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

