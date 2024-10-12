Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Disco Price Performance

DSCSY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.35 million. Disco had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

