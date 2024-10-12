Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Short Interest Update

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Distoken Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Distoken Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Distoken Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 154,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Distoken Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Distoken Acquisition by 65.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Distoken Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Distoken Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

