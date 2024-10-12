Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$144.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$134.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$89.93 and a 52-week high of C$144.62.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.296851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.