Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.57. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.