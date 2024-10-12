Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.57. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

