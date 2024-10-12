Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average of $469.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

