Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $557.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $582.00 to $557.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.55.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.63 and a 200-day moving average of $469.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

