Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.55.

Shares of DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average of $469.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

