Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $475.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

