Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dover were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after buying an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after buying an additional 305,436 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $190.75 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average of $181.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

