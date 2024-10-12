Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, an increase of 3,945.9% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,497.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.