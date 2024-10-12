Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, an increase of 3,945.9% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,497.0 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Drax Group stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.
Drax Group Company Profile
