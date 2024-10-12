DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

