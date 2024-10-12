Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 1,077,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.8 days.
Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.1 %
DYNDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 2,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,053. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
