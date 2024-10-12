East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 313.5% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

EJPRY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.