Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of EATBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

