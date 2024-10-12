Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $341.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

