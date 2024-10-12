Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 43,607 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.