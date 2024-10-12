Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 43,607 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,947.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 288,446 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

