Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ebara Price Performance
EBCOY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Ebara has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
About Ebara
