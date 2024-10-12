Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ebara Price Performance

EBCOY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Ebara has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

