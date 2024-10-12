eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in eBay were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

