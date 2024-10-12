eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised eBay to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.05.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 44,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

