Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$43.91 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.