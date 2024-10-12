Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Announces Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDUC

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.