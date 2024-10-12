Eigenpie mstETH Price Up 1.6% This Week (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for about $2,503.68 or 0.03956923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $561.08 million and $147,607.36 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,103 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,102.94328124. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,483.31365745 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $77,576.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

