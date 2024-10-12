Eight Capital Analysts Give Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) a C$270.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Waste Connections to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$208.42.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$249.60 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$174.74 and a twelve month high of C$253.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$237.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88. In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total value of C$1,996,164.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

