Eight Capital Analysts Give Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) a C$270.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
WCN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Waste Connections to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$208.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88. In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total value of C$1,996,164.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.