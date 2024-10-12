Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Private Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $910.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $851.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

