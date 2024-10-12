Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $912.44. The company had a trading volume of 218,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $908.28 and a 200-day moving average of $851.21.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

