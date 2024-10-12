Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $932.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $910.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $852.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

