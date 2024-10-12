ELIS One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,934.02 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $23.33 million and $34,934.02 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11930107 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52,225.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

