Elliot Noss Sells 1,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $19,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,279.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $57,720.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $1,982.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $33,983.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

Tucows Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Tucows by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Recommended Stories

