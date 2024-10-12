Elliot Noss Sells 3,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $57,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,703.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $19,340.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $1,982.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $33,983.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $125,571.00.

Tucows Price Performance

Tucows stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 23,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,058. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $214.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tucows by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

