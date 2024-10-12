Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,656,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 30,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $7,121,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

