Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 77,228 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $21.68.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

