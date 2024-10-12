Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 77,228 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $21.68.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.