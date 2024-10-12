Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

