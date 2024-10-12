Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Endesa stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Endesa has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

