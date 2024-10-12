Energi Market Cap Hits $4.49 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $407,391.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00046106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,436,300 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

