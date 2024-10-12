Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 45,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

