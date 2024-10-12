Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.58.

TSE ESI opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$551.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.44. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$3.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2901354 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

