Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 96.7% in September

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Epiroc AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1837 dividend. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

