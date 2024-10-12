Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$90.78 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMP. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 98532 (KMP.TO)

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.