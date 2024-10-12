Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$90.78 million during the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
