Ergo Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $53.18 million and $83,712.99 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,180.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.38 or 0.00521331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00104809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00237901 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00030669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00072754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,909,760 coins and its circulating supply is 77,910,033 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

