Ergo Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $51.83 million and $111,516.08 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,216.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.34 or 0.00522551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00104974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.00242736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00072285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,906,001 coins and its circulating supply is 77,906,274 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

