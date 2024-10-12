Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,436 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,734,549.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.6 %

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.