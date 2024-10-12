Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Hits $1.10

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $6.63 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00253870 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,153,098,809 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,148,899,499.0448208. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10269294 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,711,098.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.