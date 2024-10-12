Ethena USDe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.97 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $59.97 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,437,713,093 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,437,713,092.574514. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99892538 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $77,798,632.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

